ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said multiple guns and over 60 grams of Fentanyl were seized during an arrest.
According to the police department, during the arrest of Dominique Robertson Peak on July 7, officers seized the following:
- FN Five-seveN Pistol
- Taurus .380 pistol (previously reported stolen)
- Glock 23 pistol
- 63.93 grams of Fentanyl
- Gun magazines, including two 30-round extended magazines
- $3,443
Police said Peak is currently being held in jail on a $577,000 bond. He was served with five open warrants for failure to appear in court and charged with:
- 4 counts of conspire to traffic Opium/Heroin
- Trafficking in Opium/Heroin (Level III)
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute Marijuana
- Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
