ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said a gun violence investigation led to the seizure of multiple guns, drugs, and money.
According to the police department, an investigation into recent gun violence led to the arrest of Tyreek Elijah Smith. During the arrest, several firearms, suspected Fentanyl, and over $30,000 were located.
Police said they seized the following:
- FMK .223 AR-15 pistol
- H&K P2000 9mm pistol
- Radical MKX3 shotgun
- 5.88 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- $30,450
Asheville PD said Smith is currently in jail on no bond. He was charged with the following:
- (3) Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession
- Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Transport
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.