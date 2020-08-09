ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say eight people were arrested during a protest that unfolded Saturday night.
APD says they got a call from an employee at the Renaissance Hotel on Woodfin Street saying some protesters were inside the hotel were trying to keep guests from entering, and were also breaking the front windows. Police say when they arrived, the protesters started marching down the street toward the Buncombe County Courthouse. During the march, APD says a number of bicyclists surrounded a patrol car, and the officer driving warned they would be arrested if they didn't move. Police say the protesters did not move, and thus officers began making arrests.
APD says during the arrests, a group of protesters jumped on top of the officers and assaulted them. Four officers were dealt with minor injuries, and APD says they recovered weapons like a knife and window breaker.
The following six people were arrested:
- Payton Clair Anapol, 21, of Swannanoa
- Charged with disordly conduct, failure do disperse on command, resisting a public officer, and impeding traffic
- Dennis Raymond Frostbutter, 29, of Spencer, W. Va.
- Charged with disorderly conduct, failure do disperse on command, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked (not impaired), using a foreign license while driving with revoked license, impeding traffic, and speeding
- Lavender Batya Ross, 23, of Asheville
- Charged with failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, and impeding traffic
- Auden David Miller, 19, of Asheville
- Charged with assaulting a government official, failing to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, impeding traffic, and disorderly conduct
- Abigail Lynn Snow, 23, of Asheville
- Charged with disorderly conduct, failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, and impeding traffic
- Claire Louise Bowling, 19, of Asheville
- Charged with failure to disperse on command, resisting a public officer, and impeding traffic
APD is still investigating, and asking for information on the incident to be called in to 828-252-1110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.