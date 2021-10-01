ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A suspect allegedly drove into a police car while trying to get away from officers on Wednesday night, said The Asheville Police Department.
Officers said after he attempted to flee, they took the suspect, Gary Devon Williams, Jr., into custody. Luckily, no officers were injured during the incident.
Officers said they seized the following during their investigation.
- A Springfield XD .45 caliber pistol
- 49.75 grams of suspected Fentanyl
- 80.7 grams of Cocaine
- $1,411
Williams, Jr. was charged with the following, according to deputies.
- Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
- Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle
- Level III trafficking in Fentanyl by transport
- Level III trafficking in Fentanyl by possession
- Level I trafficking in Cocaine by transport
- Level I trafficking in Cocaine by possession
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute Cocaine
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center
- Maintain a dwelling for controlled substance
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Hit & run
- Reckless driving
- Resist, delay, obstruct
- Simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance
- 2nd-degree trespassing
Williams, Jr. remains at the jail on a $223,000 secured bond.
