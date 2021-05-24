ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said a suspect has been charged after she stabbed a woman multiple times.
According to APD, at around 5 a.m. on May 22, a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds drove herself to Mission Hospital. When officers arrived she told them she was stabbed at a home on Bellevue Road after a fight with another female in the driveway.
Officers said the woman is expected to make a full recovery from her wounds.
APD said Shera Bonae Williams was charged for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She has been released from jail on a $5,000 secured bond.
MORE NEWS: McDowell Co. Deputies: Man charged with burning house, killing dog inside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.