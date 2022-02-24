ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for attempted robbery and kidnapping at a store back in October of 2021.
Tracee Lakeim Green, 30, kidnapped another man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Oct. 23, 2021, according to the department. The victim told police Green was armed and dragged him to the back of the store, tied his hands with duct tape and assaulted him in the face with his fist.
Thankfully police said the victim was able to get away.
Police are now looking for Green who fled the scene. He is being charged with attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by strangulation and first degree kidnapping.
Green is described as six foot three and 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
