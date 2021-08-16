ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department announces that they are searching for Joshua Aaron Coleman, a suspect with four open warrants
Officers say that Coleman has open warrants for discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault on a female, damage to real property, and stalking.
Officers describe Coleman as five-foot-ten with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a scorpion on his left arm, according to officers. He is likely driving a gray 2016 Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag HKS-1288.
Anyone who sees Coleman is asked to exercise caution because he is known to have access to firearms, according to officers.
Anyone with information regarding Coleman can anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or by using the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
