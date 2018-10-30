ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Asheville Police Department said they have apprehended two of three suspects connected to the mutilation of a cat.
Officers said they were alerted to several acts of animal cruelty on October 25. Their Animal Services Section began an investigation into the matter.
They continued the investigation into the weekend. The department said they were able to identify three suspects in connection to the incident.
Two of the three suspects have been located and arrested.
Officers said Monday they had arrested 26-year-old Shariah Jessamyn Metzger and 29-year-old Jace Lee Greene on charges of improper burial of an animal.
They are being held under a $15,000 secured bond.
A third suspect, Zackery Eugene Greene, has yet to be located.
Anyone with information on Greene's whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
