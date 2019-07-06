ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Ashevillle police say two men were found dead at a local hotel in June and are awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports.
APD says they responded to the Best Western on Tunnel Road on June 8 for a report of two people found unresponsive. Officers found Jacob Bruton Galloway and James Patrick Landreth dead in the room. APD called on Asheville FD for air monitoring, but police say CO readings performed on the room's required sensors did not show them to be elevated at the time. The hotel also had no documented citations and was in line with requirements. The room also appeared to be properly ventilated.
APD says an official ruling from the coroner is needed before a determination of death can be made. Once they get the final reports, police will announce the cause of death.
APD did not indicate if physical trauma was involved.
