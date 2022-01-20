ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department announced that one person died this afternoon following a crash near the 20 block of New Leicester Highway.
Officers identified the victim as 86-year-old Louise Reel.
The crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Officers said Reel made a left turn and hit another driver. Reel was taken to Mission Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Safety Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.