Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, a playground will be dedicated in the memory of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed in July, 2018.
The new Lee Walker Heights housing complex's playground will be named after Derrick Lee, Jr.
Derrick Lee, Jr. was shot and killed on July 1 and his murder remains unsolved.
The new playground was made possible by a contribution from Monark Patel of the Milan Hotel Group who agreed to buy the playground equipment and contributed $500,000 to Asheville's affordable housing trust fund.
Lee Walker Heights is being renovated by Asheville's Public Housing Authority into a mixed income community.
On hand for the ceremony today will be Derrick’s grandparents, the Reverend Eddie Tolbert and Charlotte Tolbert, along with Jack Logan of the Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization.
There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with Derrick’s murder. Anyone with information regarding Derrick’s murder is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1000, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
