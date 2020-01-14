ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says a pedestrian passed away early Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle.
Police said they were called out to Hendersonville Road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers learned that a pedestrian had walked into the roadway and was hit by a car traveling north on Hendersonville Road (US-25).
The pedestrian unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries. He has been identified as 68-year-old Frank Anthony Derrico, Jr.
Through an investigation by the Department's Traffic Safety Unit, it was determined that there were no contributing circumstances on the part of the driver.
