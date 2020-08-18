Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say two people are okay after multiple rounds from an assault rifle were fired into their home early Tuesday morning.
Police say around 2:45 a.m., they responded to a report of shots fired into an apartment on Cordova Street.
When officers arrived, they say they found a total of 17 shell casings from an AK-47/SKS-type gun fired into the side of the apartment. Police say during the shooting two people were home, luckily neither was injured by the gunfire.
Officers say they spoke to numerous witnesses and have generated leads in the case, but the Criminal Investigations Section is still looking for information.
If you have information concerning the incident, you are encouraged to contact police at 828-252-1110.
