Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they arrested four men on Wednesday seizing multiple firearms as well as drugs.
Asheville Police say they were patrolling the area of Montford Avenue in north Asheville in response to recent community complaints of violent crime and drug activity when they made the arrests.
Police say the following people were taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:
Perry Damion Edgerton, Jr., 23, of Asheville. Edgerton is being held under a $70,000 secured bond:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver Heroin
- Second degree trespassing
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Eunique O'Neil Waters, 22, of Arden. Waters is being held under no bond due to a federal probation violation:
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
Antwan Edward Johnson, Jr., 21, of Asheville. Johnson was released on an unsecured bond:
- Possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Nazae Dion Maewether, 18, of Asheville. Maewether is being held under no bond due to the domestic nature of two of his offenses:
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Outstanding warrants for assault on a female and damage to property
Police say in total, three firearms as well as heroin, cocaine and marijuana were confiscated during the arrests.
