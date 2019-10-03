Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are working to confirm if three shootings that occurred Wednesday in the area of Fayetteville Street are connected.
Police say the first shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The victim was located in the area of Haywood Road and I-240 and police say they were suffering non-life threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. Officers say reports of multiple gunshots came in for the intersection of Fayetteville and Edgar Streets. Police say they found several shell casings in the area and two victims were identified with non-life threatening injuries.
While on scene investigating the second shooting, officers say and third shooting was reported on Deaverview Road. Officers arrived to find evidence a third shooting occurred and another victim was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
The victims in the first and second shooting were treated at Mission Hospital. No word on where the third victim was treated.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
