Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance locating a woman who went missing on October 25.
Police say that Brandy Nichole Boduch was last seen in the area of Rock Hill Road. She is possibly operating a silver Hyundai with N.C. tag PJP-5907.
She is described as 5'0" with blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.