ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said Thursday two men accused in a robbery near a motel are also accused of attempting to steal a car from outside a Taco Bell and were involved in two other robberies.
Police said they were called to a robbery near the Homewood Suites on Tunnel Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday involving two suspects and two victims. Upon arrival, officers said they encountered the same two suspects, who had crossed the street to the Taco Bell, and were actively attempting to steal a vehicle. The suspects ran off but were arrested after a foot case, police said.
“During the course of the investigation, officers determined that the suspects committed two additional robberies in the same area earlier in the evening,” said APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse in a news release. “In all, these two suspects were connected to four total violent incidents along the Tunnel Road corridor. Fortunately, none of the victims received life-threatening injuries during these incidents, although one victim was treated by EMS at the scene for wounds that she received.”
Stefon Darnell Taylor, 26, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of common law robbery, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, and simple assault.
Damian Roman, 40, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of common law robbery, 1 count of aiding and abetting common law robbery, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, simple assault, and communicating a threat.
