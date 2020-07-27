Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested two men following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs.
Police say around 5:40 p.m. on July 23 officers stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of 6 Kenilworth Knolls Road.
During the stop, police say they discovered 170.1 grams of methamphetamine and 69 Oxycodone pills.
35-year-old Michael Lee Blake of Canton and 46-year-old Robert James Reece Jr of Waynesville were both arrested.
Blake was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reece was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
