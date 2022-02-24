GENERIC- arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say a suspect in a kidnapping investigation has been arrested.

Officers took Boevino Hammond into custody on Wednesday.

He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $310,000 bond.

