ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police say a suspect in a kidnapping investigation has been arrested.
Officers took Boevino Hammond into custody on Wednesday.
He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and larceny of a motor vehicle.
He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $310,000 bond.
