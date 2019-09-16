ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department announced the arrest of a man they say is accused of breaking into several establishments, including several area churches.
Police say Conner Fewell, 25, was arrested in Biltmore Village on the morning of September 15 after receiving a tip about his whereabouts.
Fewell is accused of breaking and entering into the following establishments:
- Foster Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sept. 2
- Best Bites Dental on Sept. 8
- Biltmore United Methodist Church on Sept. 13.
Police say he's also a person of interest in several other incidents, including:
- Foster Seventh Day Adventist Church on Aug. 27
- Asheville Aesthetic Plastic Surgery on Sept. 9
- Oakley Baptist Church on Sept. 14.
Anyone who may have information on the above crimes is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1100 or Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050.
