Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, officers with the Asheville Police Department arrested a man they say robbed and carjacked a victim along Onteora Boulevard.
Around 11:15 p.m., police say the victim was confronted by two suspects while stopped at a stop sign nearby.
The victim told officers one suspect claimed he had a firearm and the other said he had a taser-like weapon before assaulting him and forcing him out of his vehicle.
We're told the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the suspects fled in the victim's vehicle before police arrived.
Police say responding officers located the victim's vehicle nearby along with one of the suspects on Swannanoa River Road.
26-year-old Jamal Semaj Farrington was charged with common law robbery and assault, and remains in the custody of the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
This incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section. If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.
