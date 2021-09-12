ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say that they arrested a suspect accused of firing shots near Lexington Ave. in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to police, the suspect was firing shots in the area at around 2:00 a.m. but was arrested shortly after near College St.
During the arrest, officers confirmed that they seized an AK style pistol, Xanax and a white powder substance.
The suspect, identified by APD as Vadahl Penland, was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV substance and going armed to the terror of the public.
