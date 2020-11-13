Asheville police arrest suspect on weapons, drug charges

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Asheville arrested a man on Thursday who they say had several outstanding warrants.
Authorities say they encountered 24-year-old Parish Taquon Tobe of Asheville around the Walton St. area in the Southside community. Police say Tobe attempted to flee on foot from officers but was taken into custody shortly after without incident.
Tobe is being charged with several offenses, including:
- Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by possession
- Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by transport
- Possession with the intent to sell a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park (2 counts)
- Possession with the intent to sell a Schedule I substance (Fentanyl) (2 counts)
- Maintain a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Resist/delay/obstruct arrest
- Second degree trespassing
Police say that Tobe was also served with several outstanding arrest warrants including:
- Nine counts of felony pretrial release violation
- Five counts of misdemeanor Pretrial release violation
Tobe is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center, according to authorities.
