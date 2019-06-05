Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday officers with the Asheville Police Department responded Deaverview Apartments after receiving reports of an active breaking and entering.
Police say upon arrival, officers were able to identify the suspect as Kareem Devante Porter.
Officers say Porter fired a gunshot into the apartment during his attempt to enter, but luckily no one was hurt during the incident.
Police arrested Porter on Tuesday, and charged him with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Porter is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
