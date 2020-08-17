Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man after they say he pointed a gun at another driver during a traffic disagreement.
According to police, on Sunday, August 16, a driver flagged down a police officer around 1:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Patton Avenue.
Police say the driver told officers that a male pointed a gun at her during a disagreement. Police say the woman was able to point out the vehicle to officers.
Police say they stopped 59-year-old, John Sheppard Berryhill, and say he was found with a fully loaded Glock 17 pistol. They charged him with assault by pointing a gun.
Berryhill was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center and released on a written promise to appear.
More news: Officials: Possibly hundreds of unmarked graves discovered in Woodland Cemetery on Clemson campus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.