Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.
Police say Nicholas Baird was last seen September 20 at the Veterans Restoration Quarters located on Tunnel Road.
Police say Baird is 22-years-old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6' tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds with multiple tattoos.
Police are asking anyone who may have information on Baird's whereabouts to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
More news: Greenville Co. dispatch: Troopers investigating after car crashes into home on Geer Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.