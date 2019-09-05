ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a wanted Hendersonville man.
Police said Devonte Dequarius Gaines is wanted for multiple outstanding warrants in Asheville and surrounding areas.
Asheville police said they most recently charged Gaines Wednesday with exploiting the disabled or elderly, obtaining property by false pretense, and failure to work after being paid.
Gaines, 26, is 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 315 pounds.
Gaines also has several tattoos: one on his arm that says “Thuggin’” and two others also on his arm that say “Zoe” and “Vontae”. He has one tattoo on his hand that says “NEG”.
Anyone with information about Gaine’s location is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous through both of these numbers.
