ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing 85-year-old man.
Police said George Jones was last seen on Caribou Road in South Asheville on Wednesday. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and an orange sweater and driving a 2004 black Nissan Frontier with NC license plate PKA-9680.
Police said Jones has a white beard and white hair.
Jones also has several medical issues and could be in need of help, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE NEWS - 95-year-old World War II veteran finally graduates from high school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.