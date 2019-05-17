ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Friday asked for help tracking down a missing man who has not been seen since early April.
Police said Brian Richard Wolf, 63, was last seen at his apartment complex in East Asheville. Wolf often wears flip flops, parachute style pants, and a t-shirt.
He is 5'10” tall, has gray hair and hazel eyes.
Police said Wolf suffers from medical conditions and is without his medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
