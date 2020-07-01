ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding a teen they say was last seen in mid-June.
Police say 17-year-old Jasmine Sammia Smith was last seen by family on June 11. She is possibly traveling in a green Chevrolet Tahoe with North Carolina Plate PMS5136.
Anyone with information on Jasmine's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
