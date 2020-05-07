ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help identifying a suspect involved in an assault at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Wedgefield Drive.
The assault happened on March 13.
Police said a motel employee confronted the suspect after the man attempted to go behind the counter and view guest information. The suspect assaulted the employee causing non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
