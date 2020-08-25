ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police on Tuesday asked for help locating an arson suspect.
The fire occurred at a duplex on East Chestnut Street and investigators determined the cause was arson.
The Task Force's investigation determined the cause of the fire to be arson.
Police said Conor Michael Elliott, 33, is charged with first-degree arson and burning personal property.
Elliott is described as a white male, 33 years old, 5'9" tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
