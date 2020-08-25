Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help locating a missing teen.
According to police, Akira Brianna Miller, disappeared on Monday, August 24.
Miller is described as a 16 year old female, 5'5", 135 pounds, with red hair. She was last seen wearing blue scrub pants and was barefoot.
If anyone has any information on the location of Akira Brianna Miller they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
