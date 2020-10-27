ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.
Police said Tuesday they were looking for Melissa Danell Clark, who is also known as Melissa Clark Munn.
Police said no one has heard from Melissa since October 17.
Melissa is 46 years old, 5'4" tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
