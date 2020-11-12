Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Police say Kim Jones Bowers was last seen in the area of 509 Biltmore Avenue.
Bowers is described as being 45-years-old, standing 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 142 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on the right side of her neck reading "Adrian" with a star.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Bowers is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
