Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help finding the owner of a dog who they say bit a person causing a minor injury on Wednesday.
According to police, the owner of the dog was in the area of 136 Merrimon Avenue, Harris Teeter, on November 6, at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Police are seeking the owner, because without contact the victim will be forced to receive the rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.
The dog was described as a scruffy terrier mix weighing approximately 25 pounds with light brown fur and a white patch on its chest.
Anyone with information to the identity of the owner of the dog is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
