ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they have identified a suspect after officers were called on October 19 to a home on Bradley Branch Road after the resident reported a stranger inside.
Deputies said that suspect is Rodolfo Ortiz-Lopez, 22, of Arden. He has open warrants for 1st Degree Burglary.
Ortiz-Lopez is 5'9", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ortiz-Lopez has a number of tattoos including a zodiac symbol on his upper right arm, the phrase "WHEN YOU WANT TO SUCCEED AS BAD AS YOU WANT TO BREATHE ONLY THEN WILL YOU BE SUCCESSFUL" on his right forearm, and the date October 30th, 2015 also tattooed on his right forearm.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabout to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
