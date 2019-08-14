ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway after Asheville Police say a 38-year-old man broke into a business Monday night.
According to officers, they first responded to an alarm at Builder's First Source in West Asheville. Upon arrival, they noticed a broken exterior window.
As officers and K9 officers were clearing the business, another alarm went off in close proximity, this time at Image 420. It appeared that a suspect tried to kick in the business' back door, but to no avail.
Officers say another business was broken into - bringing the total affected businesses to three, with one attempted break in.
Through their investigations, police were able to identify 8-year-old William Jeter Henson III of Asheville as a suspect.
He's wanted on the following charges:
- There Counts Felony Breaking and Entering
- Attempted Breaking and Entering
- Two Counts Damage to Real Property
- Two County Injury to Real Property
- Larceny after Breaking & Entering
Anyone with information on the crimes, or Henson's whereabouts, is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous.
MORE NEWS:
Sanford mulls GOP challenge to Trump, heads to New Hampshire
Sheriff: Man facing attempted murder, other charges after firing shots at officers, trooper during pursuit in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.