Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for information about a stabbing that happened on Saturday night on Patton Avenue.
According to police, the stabbing happened in the 600 block around 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Boost Mobile.
Initially, police say they were responding after receiving a report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim had been stabbed.
Police say the victim told officers they were stabbed after a verbal argument. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.
