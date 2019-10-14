Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are asking for the public's help locating suspects they say were part of a group that caused a disturbance at an I-HOP on Tunnel Road in Asheville back in September.
Police say the fight stemmed from a party of 12 people upset over their bill at the end of their meal. According to police, several people became irate when they realized they were charged multiple times for orange juice, believing that the refills were free.
According to police, the individuals were asked to leave the restaurant and several did without further incident. Police say a few stayed behind and began yelling, eventually overturning a table and assaulting two employees.
Police have now identified and charged five total suspects, two of which are juveniles. Police say all of them have open warrants for felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury.
Police say 21-year old Mahogheny Donnielle Fair of Asheville is 5'1" tall weighing approximately 105 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on her left arm reading "Pray for Peace Prepare for War" and one on her upper arm reading "MDF".
Police are also looking for 40-year-old Sonya Renee Fair who is said to be 4'11" and approximately 105 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a cross on her upper arm and one on her right calf reading "Phat Kat". Sonya Fair is facing an additional charge of Defrauding an Innkeeper, for failure to pay the bill.
Quran Omarri Shabazz, of Asheville, is described as female, 18 years of age, 5'2", and approximately 120 pounds.
Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
