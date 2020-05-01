ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Police are asking the public's assistance to locate a missing 17-year old, who was last seen at a bus station.
Deasianette Kierra Peak was last seen on April 26 at the Asheville Rides Transit Station along Coxe Avenue.
She was wearing pink leggings and black boots, police say. She is 5'4 and 145 pounds. She could possibly have pink hair and has a birthmark above her right ankle.
Police say she could be in the downtown Asheville area or Bartlett Arms.
If anyone has any information on the location of Desasianette Kierra Peak they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
