Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help locating a missing man.
Officers say that 33-year-old Darrell Wesley Veach was last known to be staying at the Salvation Army on 204 Haywood Street on February 24. According to the police, the group reporting him missing last had contact with Veach on March 16.
Veach is described as a male, 33-years-old, 5'8" and weighing approximately 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say that Veach also has several tattoos including one on his center finger reading "WFOTTDID", "mom" in a heart on his chest, "veach" on his right arm and a mermaid on his right leg.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darrell Veach to please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
