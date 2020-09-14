ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a woman wanted for multiple sex crimes after she was accused of sexually assaulting a disabled adult in her care has turned herself in.
Police said they began investigating on August 12, 2019, when they were called to a report of an assault on Livingston Street.
"An initial investigation revealed that the adult victim was suffering from a physical disability, and that they had been sexually assaulted by a caretaker," said APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse in a news release.
Hallingse said Detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Family Justice Center then began an investigation into the matter and identified the suspect as Josianne Anderson Freeman, 37, of Asheville.
After a coordinated effort between investigators with the APD, Buncombe County Department of Social Services (DSS), and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), police said Freeman was charged with the following offenses:
- Second Degree Forcible Rape
- Second Degree Forcible Sex Offense
- First Degree Kidnapping
The warrants were signed on July 1 of this year and police said Freeman turned herself in on Monday. She is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
