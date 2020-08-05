Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville they've charged a juvenile in a Tuesday night shooting.
According to officers, the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Haywood Road.
Police say initial reports were of individuals suffering from gunshot wounds but when they arrived on scene, they found two victims, both uninjured.
According to the victims, a man approached their vehicle and began shooting. Police say they located multiple shell casings in the parking lot near the car.
Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said they'd charged a juvenile in the incident. Due to the age of the suspect, their identity will not be released.
