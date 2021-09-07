ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers said a man was taken into custody after breaking into a business and ran from police Sunday, according to the Asheville Police Department.
At 6:13 a.m., officers went to a business with the alarm going off on Merrimon Avenue, according to the department. Officers searched the nearby area and were able to find the identified suspect, Cassius Leon Pinkston, who ran.
The department said Pinkston is charged with felony breaking and entering, resisting a pubic arrest and served with a warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is now in jail on a $6,000 secure bond.
