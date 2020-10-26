ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Monday that detectives who were following up on a community complaint on Patton Avenue in west Asheville on October 23 arrested a man on a list of drug offenses.
Police said Matthew Alexander O'Kelley, 34, of Asheville was arrested at the conclusion of the investigation.
Police charged O'Kelley with the following:
- Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by transport
- Trafficking in Opium or Heroin by possession
- Possession with the intent to sell Schedule I (Heroin)
- Possession with the intent to sell Schedule I (MDMA)
- Possession with the intent to sell Schedule II (Cocaine)
- Possession with the intent to sell Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
- Possession with the intent to sell Schedule III (Suboxone)
- Possession with the intent to sell Schedule VI (Marijuana)
- Felony possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
O'Kelley was being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on Monday under a $100,000 secured bond.
