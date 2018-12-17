Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have named a suspect in a cold case for a sexual assault that has gone unsolved since 2008.
Police say on August 3, 2008, the Asheville Police Department received a report of sexual Assault in the South French Broad Avenue area.
Police say at the time an assault evidence kit was collected, but it was not sent to the state lab for testing due to the more stringent standards in place for testing at the time.
According to police, the State Bureau of Investigation changed their minimum standards for defining when a sexual assault kit can be tested, and as a result, began auditing untested kits in March of 2018.
Police say of the 573 untested kits, 275, so far, meet the new minimum standards are were sent off for testing.
In November of this year, APD was notified that the kit from the August 2008 case matched a suspects sample.
Police say Gerald Davis, was charged on December 11 with second degree forcible rape.
Right now police are seeing assistance locating Davis, who is believed to be in the eastern part of NC.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Gerald Davis they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
