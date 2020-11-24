ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville Police say that they are adding additional charges to a suspect already wanted for an incident that occurred at a McDonald's in the area earlier in November.
Ron Markece Logan is now facing additional charges after Asheville police say they responded to a report of someone being shot on Granada St. in West Asheville. Officers say that the victim is currently in critical but stable condition.
APD says that their investigation eventually led to them identifying Logan as the shooter in the incident. When officers attempted to apprehend Logan in west Asheville on November 20, police say that he fled from a traffic stop in "an extrememly erratic and reckless manner."
The new charges for Logan include:
• Attempted first degree murder
• Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury
• Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
• Speeding to elude arrest
Asheville police say that anyone who encounters Logan should consider him as armed and dangerous, and those that do so should call 911.
Anyone with information should call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
