Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the City of Asheville announced they had accepted the resignation of Asheville Police Chief Chris Bailey.
Officials say that Chief Bailey decided to resign for "personal reasons," but did not elaborate further on the matter. According to city officials, Bailey's last day on the job will be September 27.
“I appreciate the opportunity and confidence the City Manager and selection committee had in me to lead the great women and men of the Asheville Police Department,” said Chief Bailey. “I cannot say enough great things about my experience here. The support I have received from the police department, city management and community has been incredible. It has been heartbreaking for me to come to this decision after being embraced by so many.”
Officials say a new police chief is expected to start in January of 2020. The Police Executive Research Forum will conduct the search.
City Manager Debra Campbell said the news is disappointing for the community, and added, "I hate to see Chris go but I respect his decision.”
In the interim, retired police chief Robert White will serve as interim chief. The city said White has more than 40 years experience in law enforcement and will start on October 1.
The city also added they are aware of the circulation of information regarding charges against Chief Bailey from an incident 15 years ago. City officials say the chief volunteered that information during the interview process which only resulted in a misdemeanor. Officials say this is in no way related to his decision to resign and added Chief Bailey has had an exemplary record in his service as a law enforcement officer.
