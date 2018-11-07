Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Interim City Manager Cathy Ball announced on Wednesday that Police Chief Tammy Hooper has given notice of her resignation, with an effective date of January 2, 2019.
Chief Hooper had previously resigned to the former city manager in February of 2018 with the intent to transition into consulting at that time. But with the former city manager's dismissal, Chief Hooper stayed on to provide strong leadership to the police department at a critical time.
interim City Manager Cathy Ball says the city is grateful for the contributions that Chief Hooper has made to the police department during her tenure.
Ball says that Chief Hooper will meet with the new city manager, Debra Campbell, during December to allow for a smooth transition of leadership in the police department.
Chief Hooper has also agreed to provide 75 consulting hours following her last day of employment to assist with the transition.
At the time, the city says they have appointed Deputy Chief Wade Wood to act as the Interim Chief of Police following Chief Hooper's last day.
